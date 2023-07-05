RPC Inc. (RES) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 476,670 K

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.20, soaring 1.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.26 and dropped to $7.12 before settling in for the closing price of $7.15. Within the past 52 weeks, RES’s price has moved between $5.70 and $11.40.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 0.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 44.60%. With a float of $78.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2732 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.88, operating margin of +17.61, and the pretax margin is +18.08.

RPC Inc. (RES) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of RPC Inc. is 41.10%, while institutional ownership is 32.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 561,757. In this transaction Director of this company sold 53,751 shares at a rate of $10.45, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Director sold 53,751 for $10.45, making the entire transaction worth $561,757. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

RPC Inc. (RES) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.37) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +13.43 while generating a return on equity of 28.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Trading Performance Indicators

RPC Inc. (RES) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RPC Inc. (RES)

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) saw its 5-day average volume 1.06 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, RPC Inc.’s (RES) raw stochastic average was set at 18.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.24 in the near term. At $7.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.96.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.57 billion based on 216,370K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,602 M and income totals 218,360 K. The company made 476,670 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 71,520 K in sales during its previous quarter.