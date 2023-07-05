Rumble Inc. (RUM) posted a -2.66% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

July 03, 2023, Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) trading session started at the price of $8.98, that was -1.46% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.98 and dropped to $8.615 before settling in for the closing price of $8.92. A 52-week range for RUM has been $5.81 – $17.23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.00%. With a float of $78.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.72 million.

The firm has a total of 70 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -15.02, operating margin of -87.56, and the pretax margin is -29.50.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rumble Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Rumble Inc. is 6.00%, while institutional ownership is 5.70%.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -28.96 while generating a return on equity of -3.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rumble Inc. (RUM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 46.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rumble Inc. (RUM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rumble Inc., RUM], we can find that recorded value of 0.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Rumble Inc.’s (RUM) raw stochastic average was set at 35.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.13. The third major resistance level sits at $9.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.19.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Key Stats

There are 384,912K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.48 billion. As of now, sales total 39,380 K while income totals -11,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 17,620 K while its last quarter net income were -28,670 K.