Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) last year’s performance of -88.17% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $0.321, down -2.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.335 and dropped to $0.2999 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. Over the past 52 weeks, STRC has traded in a range of $0.32-$4.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -80.80%. With a float of $78.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.83 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 280 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.29, operating margin of -733.08, and the pretax margin is -1105.24.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 18.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 15,261. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 32,000 shares at a rate of $0.48, taking the stock ownership to the 958,807 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer bought 14,765 for $0.47, making the entire transaction worth $7,000. This insider now owns 336,458 shares in total.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1078.52 while generating a return on equity of -87.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s (STRC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.56 million, its volume of 0.65 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s (STRC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 193.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3768, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9016. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3233 in the near term. At $0.3467, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3584. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2882, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2765. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2531.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 49.76 million has total of 154,300K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,570 K in contrast with the sum of -157,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,300 K and last quarter income was -21,480 K.