SES AI Corporation (SES) posted a 14.03% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) stock priced at $2.48, up 3.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.64 and dropped to $2.45 before settling in for the closing price of $2.44. SES’s price has ranged from $1.33 to $6.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 48.30%. With a float of $212.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $313.42 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of SES AI Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 20,948. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 10,763 shares at a rate of $1.95, taking the stock ownership to the 1,575,901 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER sold 50,000 for $1.91, making the entire transaction worth $95,250. This insider now owns 451,273 shares in total.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -16.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SES AI Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 22.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.84 million, its volume of 2.1 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, SES AI Corporation’s (SES) raw stochastic average was set at 50.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.58 in the near term. At $2.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.20.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 921.84 million, the company has a total of 350,005K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -50,990 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -16,230 K.