Search
admin
admin

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -50.19% last month.

Top Picks

On July 03, 2023, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) opened at $0.0565, lower -1.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.058 and dropped to $0.0545 before settling in for the closing price of $0.05. Price fluctuations for SYTA have ranged from $0.05 to $1.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -18.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 85.00% at the time writing. With a float of $32.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.10 million.

In an organization with 23 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.82, operating margin of -247.43, and the pretax margin is -236.03.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Siyata Mobile Inc. is 1.25%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -236.03 while generating a return on equity of -260.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 14.64 million. That was better than the volume of 5.0 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 174.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 138.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1047, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.1670. However, in the short run, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0576. Second resistance stands at $0.0595. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0611. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0541, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0525. The third support level lies at $0.0506 if the price breaches the second support level.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Key Stats

There are currently 62,911K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.07 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,480 K according to its annual income of -15,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,800 K and its income totaled -7,580 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

8.16% percent quarterly performance for Medtronic plc (MDT) is not indicative of the underlying story

Sana Meer -
July 03, 2023, Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) trading session started at the price of $87.55, that was -1.02% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

$6.43M in average volume shows that Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is heading in the right direction

-
Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.33, soaring 4.41% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Recent developments with American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.95 cents.

Steve Mayer -
July 03, 2023, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) trading session started at the price of $52.26, that was -0.69% drop from...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.