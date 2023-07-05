Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -50.19% last month.

On July 03, 2023, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) opened at $0.0565, lower -1.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.058 and dropped to $0.0545 before settling in for the closing price of $0.05. Price fluctuations for SYTA have ranged from $0.05 to $1.13 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -18.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 85.00% at the time writing. With a float of $32.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.10 million.

In an organization with 23 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.82, operating margin of -247.43, and the pretax margin is -236.03.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Siyata Mobile Inc. is 1.25%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -236.03 while generating a return on equity of -260.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 14.64 million. That was better than the volume of 5.0 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 174.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 138.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1047, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.1670. However, in the short run, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0576. Second resistance stands at $0.0595. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0611. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0541, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0525. The third support level lies at $0.0506 if the price breaches the second support level.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Key Stats

There are currently 62,911K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.07 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,480 K according to its annual income of -15,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,800 K and its income totaled -7,580 K.