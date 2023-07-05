SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) volume exceeds 8.33 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On July 03, 2023, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) opened at $4.59, lower -0.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.7484 and dropped to $4.415 before settling in for the closing price of $4.55. Price fluctuations for SOUN have ranged from $0.93 to $5.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -80.90% at the time writing. With a float of $156.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $205.08 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 430 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.16, operating margin of -338.61, and the pretax margin is -361.35.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 50,000. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 810,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 26, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 10,000 for $4.50, making the entire transaction worth $45,000. This insider now owns 820,125 shares in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -370.63 while generating a return on equity of -236.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 43.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 30.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Looking closely at SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN), its last 5-days average volume was 22.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 14.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 83.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 149.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.52. However, in the short run, SoundHound AI Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.71. Second resistance stands at $4.90. The third major resistance level sits at $5.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.05.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

There are currently 216,951K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 31,130 K according to its annual income of -115,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,710 K and its income totaled -26,370 K.