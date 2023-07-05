Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) last year’s performance of -52.13% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On July 03, 2023, Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) opened at $0.54, higher 7.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.565 and dropped to $0.5339 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. Price fluctuations for SPIR have ranged from $0.35 to $1.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -153.70% at the time writing. With a float of $114.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.77 million.

The firm has a total of 418 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.76, operating margin of -85.40, and the pretax margin is -110.99.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Spire Global Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 36.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 41,289. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 56,099 shares at a rate of $0.74, taking the stock ownership to the 12,080,275 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 26,182 for $0.74, making the entire transaction worth $19,270. This insider now owns 2,046,180 shares in total.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -111.39 while generating a return on equity of -59.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -153.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Spire Global Inc. (SPIR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Spire Global Inc., SPIR], we can find that recorded value of 2.01 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Spire Global Inc.’s (SPIR) raw stochastic average was set at 25.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 216.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6678, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9727. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5680. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5820. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5991. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5369, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5198. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5058.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Key Stats

There are currently 158,122K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 71.88 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 80,270 K according to its annual income of -89,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 24,170 K and its income totaled -17,670 K.