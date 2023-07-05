Search
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) stock priced at $21.00, down -2.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.12 and dropped to $20.735 before settling in for the closing price of $20.93. SNDX’s price has ranged from $18.05 to $29.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -628.70%. With a float of $57.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 107 employees.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 12,873. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 577 shares at a rate of $22.31, taking the stock ownership to the 2,628 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Director sold 52,855 for $21.18, making the entire transaction worth $1,119,421. This insider now owns 17,836 shares in total.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.59 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -34.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -628.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 18.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.62 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SNDX) raw stochastic average was set at 22.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.08 in the near term. At $21.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.31.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.46 billion, the company has a total of 68,821K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -149,340 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -41,130 K.

