Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) volume exceeds 0.62 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) kicked off on Monday, down -8.57% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. Over the past 52 weeks, TKAT has traded in a range of $0.29-$2.17.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -23.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 62.70%. With a float of $31.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 22 employees.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Takung Art Co. Ltd. is 9.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2018, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by -$0.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s (TKAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38

Technical Analysis of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)

Looking closely at Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.19 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s (TKAT) raw stochastic average was set at 4.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 116.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4905, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7082. However, in the short run, Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3689. Second resistance stands at $0.4080. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4509. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2869, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2440. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2049.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.84 million has total of 34,992K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,400 K in contrast with the sum of -10,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 700 K and last quarter income was -50 K.