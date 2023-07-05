Teekay Corporation (TK) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 7.82%

July 03, 2023, Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) trading session started at the price of $6.16, that was 4.97% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.34 and dropped to $6.11 before settling in for the closing price of $6.04. A 52-week range for TK has been $2.54 – $6.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -8.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 135.00%. With a float of $68.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.62, operating margin of +19.79, and the pretax margin is +17.73.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Teekay Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Teekay Corporation is 41.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.40%.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +3.09 while generating a return on equity of 6.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 135.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 16.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Teekay Corporation (TK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.21

Technical Analysis of Teekay Corporation (TK)

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.55 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Teekay Corporation’s (TK) raw stochastic average was set at 75.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.40 in the near term. At $6.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.03. The third support level lies at $5.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Key Stats

There are 98,318K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 599.57 million. As of now, sales total 1,190 M while income totals 78,410 K. Its latest quarter income was 418,700 K while its last quarter net income were 48,760 K.