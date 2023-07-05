Tenaris S.A. (TS) posted a 5.71% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) kicked off on Monday, up 0.20% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $29.95. Over the past 52 weeks, TS has traded in a range of $22.24-$38.00.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 132.10%. With a float of $590.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $590.27 million.

The firm has a total of 25292 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Tenaris S.A. is 60.60%, while institutional ownership is 12.70%.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.65) by $0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.60% during the next five years compared to 42.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tenaris S.A.’s (TS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenaris S.A. (TS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tenaris S.A., TS], we can find that recorded value of 1.86 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Tenaris S.A.’s (TS) raw stochastic average was set at 40.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.44. The third major resistance level sits at $30.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.26.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.17 billion has total of 590,268K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,763 M in contrast with the sum of 2,553 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,141 M and last quarter income was 1,129 M.