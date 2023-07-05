The Southern Company (SO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.16 million

On July 03, 2023, The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) opened at $70.50, higher 0.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.67 and dropped to $70.11 before settling in for the closing price of $70.25. Price fluctuations for SO have ranged from $58.85 to $80.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was 4.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 45.50% at the time writing. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 27700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.14, operating margin of +19.33, and the pretax margin is +14.42.

The Southern Company (SO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Southern Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 357,400. In this transaction CEO, Southern Nuclear of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $71.48, taking the stock ownership to the 136,284 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Director sold 50,000 for $70.76, making the entire transaction worth $3,538,000. This insider now owns 844,239 shares in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +12.07 while generating a return on equity of 12.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 60.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to 41.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Southern Company (SO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.24 million, its volume of 4.19 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, The Southern Company’s (SO) raw stochastic average was set at 62.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 18.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $70.79 in the near term. At $71.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $71.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.67.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Key Stats

There are currently 1,090,403K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 77.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 29,279 M according to its annual income of 3,535 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,480 M and its income totaled 862,000 K.