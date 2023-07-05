The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 9.38% last month.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $62.23, up 1.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.86 and dropped to $62.14 before settling in for the closing price of $62.01. Over the past 52 weeks, TD has traded in a range of $55.43-$70.67.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 6.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.70%. With a float of $1.79 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.83 billion.

In an organization with 89464 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 66.70%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.56) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.15% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.97, a number that is poised to hit 2.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.01 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD) raw stochastic average was set at 48.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.16. However, in the short run, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $63.05. Second resistance stands at $63.32. The third major resistance level sits at $63.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.88. The third support level lies at $61.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 113.04 billion has total of 1,839,618K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 48,714 M in contrast with the sum of 13,539 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 18,242 M and last quarter income was 2,521 M.