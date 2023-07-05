Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) volume exceeds 1.07 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) stock priced at $79.50, up 0.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.90 and dropped to $78.42 before settling in for the closing price of $79.07. TOL’s price has ranged from $39.53 to $79.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 64.60%. With a float of $105.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.21 million.

The firm has a total of 5200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.20, operating margin of +14.68, and the pretax margin is +16.58.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Residential Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Toll Brothers Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 28, was worth 3,931,450. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $78.63, taking the stock ownership to the 246,547 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 15,000 for $75.62, making the entire transaction worth $1,134,334. This insider now owns 47,414 shares in total.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2023, the company reported earnings of $2.85 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.52 while generating a return on equity of 22.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.57% during the next five years compared to 28.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Toll Brothers Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.54, a number that is poised to hit 2.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Toll Brothers Inc., TOL], we can find that recorded value of 1.52 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, Toll Brothers Inc.’s (TOL) raw stochastic average was set at 96.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $79.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $80.57. The third major resistance level sits at $81.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $76.79.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.69 billion, the company has a total of 109,342K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,276 M while annual income is 1,287 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,507 M while its latest quarter income was 320,220 K.