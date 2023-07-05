Under Armour Inc. (UA) 20 Days SMA touches -1.23%: The odds favor the bear

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.74, soaring 1.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.90 and dropped to $6.70 before settling in for the closing price of $6.71. Within the past 52 weeks, UA’s price has moved between $5.74 and $11.41.

With a float of $173.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.43 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.39, operating margin of +4.08, and the pretax margin is +4.91.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Manufacturing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Under Armour Inc. is 16.76%, while institutional ownership is 67.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 98,080,000. In this transaction Exec. Chair & Brand Chief of this company sold 16,000,000 shares at a rate of $6.13, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 69,823 for $9.32, making the entire transaction worth $650,689. This insider now owns 260,291 shares in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +6.60 while generating a return on equity of 18.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.80% during the next five years compared to 3.12% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

Under Armour Inc. (UA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.84

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.04 million, its volume of 2.45 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Under Armour Inc.’s (UA) raw stochastic average was set at 8.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.90 in the near term. At $7.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.50.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.13 billion based on 444,596K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,904 M and income totals 386,770 K. The company made 1,399 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 170,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.