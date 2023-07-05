VCSA (Vacasa Inc.) climbed 1.69 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.6617, soaring 1.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7273 and dropped to $0.6617 before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. Within the past 52 weeks, VCSA’s price has moved between $0.58 and $5.70.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -237.50%. With a float of $109.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.94 million.

The firm has a total of 7900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.25, operating margin of -12.20, and the pretax margin is -27.87.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vacasa Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30, was worth 138,093. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 206,109 shares at a rate of $0.67, taking the stock ownership to the 1,225,775 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 29, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 209,700 for $0.70, making the entire transaction worth $146,790. This insider now owns 1,431,884 shares in total.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.26) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -14.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -237.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vacasa Inc., VCSA], we can find that recorded value of 0.94 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Vacasa Inc.’s (VCSA) raw stochastic average was set at 10.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7253, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6015. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7343. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7636. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7999. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6687, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6324. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6031.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 290.23 million based on 441,237K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,188 M and income totals -177,900 K. The company made 256,850 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -23,790 K in sales during its previous quarter.