VICI (VICI Properties Inc.) climbed 0.92 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on Monday, with VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) stock price up 0.92% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $31.43. VICI’s price has ranged from $29.29 to $35.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 69.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -27.70%. With a float of $993.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.00 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 23 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of VICI Properties Inc. is 0.42%, while institutional ownership is 98.60%.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.52 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 48.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are VICI Properties Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 112.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.65 million, its volume of 6.06 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, VICI Properties Inc.’s (VICI) raw stochastic average was set at 41.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.23 in the near term. At $32.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.86. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.45.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 31.47 billion, the company has a total of 1,004,238K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,601 M while annual income is 1,118 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 877,650 K while its latest quarter income was 518,740 K.