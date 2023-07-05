Search
Wallbox N.V. (WBX) with a beta value of 2.25 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Company News

On July 03, 2023, Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) opened at $3.55, higher 1.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.8201 and dropped to $3.55 before settling in for the closing price of $3.54. Price fluctuations for WBX have ranged from $2.44 to $10.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 80.60% at the time writing. With a float of $36.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1267 employees.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wallbox N.V. is 70.42%, while institutional ownership is 12.00%.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wallbox N.V. (WBX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42 and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

Looking closely at Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.34 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Wallbox N.V.’s (WBX) raw stochastic average was set at 27.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.88. However, in the short run, Wallbox N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.75. Second resistance stands at $3.92. The third major resistance level sits at $4.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.21.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Key Stats

There are currently 171,767K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 536.47 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 151,910 K according to its annual income of -66,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -11,810 K.

