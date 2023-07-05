Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) last year’s performance of 68.18% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on Monday, with Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) stock price down -1.15% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $2.62. XERS’s price has ranged from $0.97 to $3.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 134.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 55.10%. With a float of $132.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.14 million.

The firm has a total of 355 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is 2.71%, while institutional ownership is 45.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 29,000. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.45, taking the stock ownership to the 1,528,064 shares.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc., XERS], we can find that recorded value of 1.62 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s (XERS) raw stochastic average was set at 73.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.68. The third major resistance level sits at $2.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.37.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 399.53 million, the company has a total of 135,531K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 110,250 K while annual income is -94,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 33,200 K while its latest quarter income was -16,830 K.

