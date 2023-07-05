YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) with a beta value of 1.57 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

July 03, 2023, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) trading session started at the price of $15.07, that was 0.40% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.38 and dropped to $14.85 before settling in for the closing price of $14.89. A 52-week range for YPF has been $2.82 – $15.98.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 58.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -38.60%. With a float of $387.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $391.49 million.

The firm has a total of 22032 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.38, operating margin of +15.05, and the pretax margin is +13.73.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward YPF Sociedad Anonima stocks. The insider ownership of YPF Sociedad Anonima is 99.50%, while institutional ownership is 50.80%.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.85) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +11.64 while generating a return on equity of 21.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [YPF Sociedad Anonima, YPF], we can find that recorded value of 1.83 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s (YPF) raw stochastic average was set at 85.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.57. The third major resistance level sits at $15.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.17.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Key Stats

There are 393,313K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.27 billion. As of now, sales total 18,757 M while income totals 2,228 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,238 M while its last quarter net income were 341,000 K.