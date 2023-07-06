A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) as it 5-day change was 6.72%

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) open the trading on July 05, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.08% to $172.76. During the day, the stock rose to $173.61 and sunk to $164.975 before settling in for the price of $167.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEAM posted a 52-week range of $113.86-$300.29.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 34.90% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $256.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $143.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $45.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $160.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $163.23.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 8813 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 318,039 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -69,684. The stock had 11.29 Receivables turnover and 0.89 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +83.06, operating margin was -3.34 and Pretax Margin of -20.14.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Atlassian Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 82.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 03, this organization’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder sold 8,241 shares at the rate of 167.46, making the entire transaction reach 1,380,012 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 510,942. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 03, Company’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder sold 8,241 for 167.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,380,010. This particular insider is now the holder of 510,942 in total.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -21.91 while generating a return on equity of -194.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.17 in the upcoming year.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 58.81.

In the same vein, TEAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)

[Atlassian Corporation, TEAM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.94% While, its Average True Range was 7.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.07% that was lower than 55.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.