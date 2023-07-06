A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) as it 5-day change was 5.28%

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) open the trading on July 05, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.60% to $56.85. During the day, the stock rose to $58.38 and sunk to $56.53 before settling in for the price of $58.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRGS posted a 52-week range of $40.33-$61.79.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 9.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $53.52.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2071 workers. It has generated 290,687 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 45,905. The stock had 4.77 Receivables turnover and 0.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +76.52, operating margin was +21.17 and Pretax Margin of +19.48.

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Progress Software Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 105.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s Chief People Officer sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 59.69, making the entire transaction reach 89,535 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,216. Preceding that transaction, on May 25, Company’s EVP/GM Infrastructure Mgmt sold 461 for 60.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,660. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,828 in total.

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 5/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.9) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +15.79 while generating a return on equity of 23.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Progress Software Corporation (PRGS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.55, and its Beta score is 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.51.

In the same vein, PRGS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.97 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)

[Progress Software Corporation, PRGS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.48% While, its Average True Range was 1.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.45% that was higher than 25.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.