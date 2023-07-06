Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) recent quarterly performance of 34.78% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 05, 2023, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) set off with pace as it heaved 18.77% to $0.62. During the day, the stock rose to $0.64 and sunk to $0.5351 before settling in for the price of $0.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACST posted a 52-week range of $0.34-$0.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -256.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5100, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5344.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by -$0.38. This company achieved a return on equity of -48.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Acasti Pharma Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -256.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in the upcoming year.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04.

In the same vein, ACST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)

Going through the that latest performance of [Acasti Pharma Inc., ACST]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.2 million indicated improvement to the volume of 98374.0 it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.0396.

Raw Stochastic average of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.62% that was higher than 56.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.