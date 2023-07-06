Aegon N.V. (AEG) EPS growth this year is -213.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) started the day on July 05, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.78% at $5.07. During the day, the stock rose to $5.12 and sunk to $5.07 before settling in for the price of $5.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEG posted a 52-week range of $3.76-$5.68.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -213.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.00 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.86 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.74.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 19087 workers. It has generated 974,957 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -9.58 and Pretax Margin of -9.57.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Diversified Industry. Aegon N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.10%, in contrast to 9.90% institutional ownership.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -5.66 while generating a return on equity of -5.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aegon N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -213.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aegon N.V. (AEG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.53.

In the same vein, AEG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.35 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.94 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Aegon N.V. (AEG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.87% that was lower than 33.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.