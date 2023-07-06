AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) is expecting -47.11% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Monday, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) opened higher 3.48% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Price fluctuations for UAVS have ranged from $0.22 to $0.79 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 70.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -62.60% at the time writing. With a float of $79.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 92 employees.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 56,250. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $0.75, taking the stock ownership to the 408,750 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 35,000 for $0.75, making the entire transaction worth $26,250. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62

Technical Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

Looking closely at AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.18 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s (UAVS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3348, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4220. However, in the short run, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2393. Second resistance stands at $0.2487. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2577. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2209, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2119. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2025.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Key Stats

There are currently 92,321K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.83 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,090 K according to its annual income of -58,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,060 K and its income totaled -4,600 K.