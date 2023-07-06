Search
American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEPPZ) last month volatility was 0.80%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on July 05, 2023, American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEPPZ) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.32% to $49.95. During the day, the stock rose to $50.08 and sunk to $49.90 before settling in for the price of $49.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEPPZ posted a 52-week range of $47.58-$57.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.56.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 16974 employees. It has generated 1,137,893 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 135,926. The stock had 8.56 Receivables turnover and 0.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.21, operating margin was +17.60 and Pretax Margin of +12.53.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEPPZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +11.95 while generating a return on equity of 9.96.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEPPZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEPPZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.57, and its Beta score is 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.21.

In the same vein, AEPPZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.22.

Technical Analysis of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEPPZ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [American Electric Power Company Inc., AEPPZ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.54 million was better the volume of 0.15 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEPPZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 11.57% that was lower than 11.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

