American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.23 million

As on July 05, 2023, American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.58% to $144.80. During the day, the stock rose to $146.795 and sunk to $142.98 before settling in for the price of $143.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AWK posted a 52-week range of $122.77-$162.59.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -35.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $186.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $180.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $145.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $146.07.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6500 employees. It has generated 583,385 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 126,154. The stock had 5.87 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.98, operating margin was +33.57 and Pretax Margin of +26.58.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water industry. American Water Works Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.19%, in contrast to 89.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 18, this organization’s Director bought 1,400 shares at the rate of 142.35, making the entire transaction reach 199,290 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,673. Preceding that transaction, on May 02, Company’s Director bought 675 for 145.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 98,476. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,238 in total.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.92) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +21.62 while generating a return on equity of 10.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -35.10% and is forecasted to reach 5.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.28% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.82, and its Beta score is 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.28.

In the same vein, AWK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.55, a figure that is expected to reach 1.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [American Water Works Company Inc., AWK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.02 million was lower the volume of 1.06 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.21% While, its Average True Range was 3.02.

Raw Stochastic average of American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 52.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.27% that was higher than 19.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.