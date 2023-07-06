Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Moves -0.14% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) started the day on July 05, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.14% at $35.15. During the day, the stock rose to $35.55 and sunk to $34.80 before settling in for the price of $35.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARWR posted a 52-week range of $23.09-$48.48.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 50.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $103.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.02.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 397 employees. It has generated 612,673 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -443,484. The stock had 41.70 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +95.72, operating margin was -73.39 and Pretax Margin of -71.01.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.40%, in contrast to 68.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 30, this organization’s Chief Discovery/Trans Medicine sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 35.53, making the entire transaction reach 106,590 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 188,484. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 27, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 15,000 for 36.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 543,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 381,704 in total.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.64) by $1.09. This company achieved a net margin of -72.39 while generating a return on equity of -43.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.00% and is forecasted to reach -2.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -29.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.15.

In the same vein, ARWR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.0 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.06 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.47% While, its Average True Range was 1.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.60% that was lower than 50.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.