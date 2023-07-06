BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) is predicted to post EPS of -1.66 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) started the day on July 05, 2023, with a price increase of 42.26% at $11.21. During the day, the stock rose to $11.44 and sunk to $8.04 before settling in for the price of $7.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTAI posted a 52-week range of $5.88-$34.12.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -45.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $903.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.23.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 183 employees. It has generated 2,049 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -905,776. The stock had 3.02 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.47, operating margin was -42242.93 and Pretax Margin of -44246.40.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.26%, in contrast to 47.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16, this organization’s CEO and President sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 20.18, making the entire transaction reach 605,501 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 39,903. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 15, Company’s CEO and President sold 30,000 for 21.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 646,226. This particular insider is now the holder of 39,903 in total.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$1.62) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -44201.87 while generating a return on equity of -111.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -45.90% and is forecasted to reach -5.19 in the upcoming year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1506.62.

In the same vein, BTAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.63, a figure that is expected to reach -1.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -5.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI), its last 5-days Average volume was 16.33 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.42% While, its Average True Range was 2.33.

Raw Stochastic average of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 460.35% that was higher than 193.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.