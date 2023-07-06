Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) 14-day ATR is 0.02: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 05, 2023, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.41% to $0.16. During the day, the stock rose to $0.17 and sunk to $0.1522 before settling in for the price of $0.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRQS posted a 52-week range of $0.15-$1.88.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -15.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 86.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $175.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2155, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3578.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 315 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.78, operating margin was -1.78 and Pretax Margin of -54.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.90%, in contrast to 0.60% institutional ownership.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -54.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.00 per share during the current fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 86.10%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.53.

In the same vein, BRQS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.97.

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Borqs Technologies Inc., BRQS]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.29 million was inferior to the volume of 1.48 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.0155.

Raw Stochastic average of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.06% that was lower than 87.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.