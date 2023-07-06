Search
Sana Meer
C3.ai Inc. (AI) volume hits 25.18 million: A New Opening for Investors

Analyst Insights

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) established initial surge of 7.04% at $40.12, as the Stock market unbolted on July 05, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $40.465 and sunk to $36.93 before settling in for the price of $37.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AI posted a 52-week range of $10.16-$48.87.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -33.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $112.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.13.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 914 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.64, operating margin was -108.88 and Pretax Margin of -100.51.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the C3.ai Inc. industry. C3.ai Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.00%, in contrast to 44.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 29, this organization’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 4,220 shares at the rate of 36.12, making the entire transaction reach 152,426 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 314,353. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 27, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 457,585 for 32.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,082,002. This particular insider is now the holder of 650,777 in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -100.77 while generating a return on equity of -28.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -33.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for C3.ai Inc. (AI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.17.

In the same vein, AI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [C3.ai Inc., AI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 25.11 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.34% While, its Average True Range was 3.61.

Raw Stochastic average of C3.ai Inc. (AI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.80% that was lower than 133.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

