C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) is predicted to post EPS of -0.72 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 05, 2023, C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) set off with pace as it heaved 17.31% to $3.32. During the day, the stock rose to $3.62 and sunk to $3.14 before settling in for the price of $2.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCCC posted a 52-week range of $2.60-$13.23.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -44.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $165.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.95.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 146 employees. It has generated 212,986 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -877,911. The stock had 8.65 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +75.65, operating margin was -416.56 and Pretax Margin of -412.19.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 82.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 08, this organization’s Director bought 5,667 shares at the rate of 5.60, making the entire transaction reach 31,735 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,667.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -412.19 while generating a return on equity of -37.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 10.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -44.00% and is forecasted to reach -2.95 in the upcoming year.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.10.

In the same vein, CCCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.68, a figure that is expected to reach -0.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC)

Going through the that latest performance of [C4 Therapeutics Inc., CCCC]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.2 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.84 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.25% that was higher than 67.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.