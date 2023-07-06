Celanese Corporation (CE) latest performance of -2.04% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 05, 2023, Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.04% to $114.54. During the day, the stock rose to $117.175 and sunk to $114.33 before settling in for the price of $116.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CE posted a 52-week range of $86.71-$128.35.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $108.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $108.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $108.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $106.96.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 13263 employees. It has generated 729,322 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 143,406. The stock had 5.20 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.54, operating margin was +13.86 and Pretax Margin of +14.69.

Celanese Corporation (CE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Chemicals industry. Celanese Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 96.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19, this organization’s SVP, EM bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 107.29, making the entire transaction reach 214,580 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 47,165. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s SVP – Acetyls bought 1,008 for 101.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 102,503. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,597 in total.

Celanese Corporation (CE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +19.66 while generating a return on equity of 38.71.

Celanese Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.10% and is forecasted to reach 13.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.44% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Celanese Corporation (CE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.38, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.17.

In the same vein, CE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.67, a figure that is expected to reach 3.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Celanese Corporation (CE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Celanese Corporation, CE]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.13 million was inferior to the volume of 1.24 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.66% While, its Average True Range was 3.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Celanese Corporation (CE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.38% that was lower than 35.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.