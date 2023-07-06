Centene Corporation (CNC) EPS growth this year is -9.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) established initial surge of 0.10% at $67.44, as the Stock market unbolted on July 05, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $67.81 and sunk to $67.13 before settling in for the price of $67.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNC posted a 52-week range of $61.34-$98.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 24.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $550.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $545.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $66.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $73.48.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 74300 employees. It has generated 1,945,451 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +2.67 and Pretax Margin of +1.36.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Centene Corporation industry. Centene Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 98.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 27, this organization’s Director sold 1,400 shares at the rate of 66.59, making the entire transaction reach 93,226 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,508. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 30,000 for 62.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,878,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 313,953 in total.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $2.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.83 while generating a return on equity of 4.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.50% and is forecasted to reach 6.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.26% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Centene Corporation (CNC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.58, and its Beta score is 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.36.

In the same vein, CNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.64, a figure that is expected to reach 1.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Centene Corporation (CNC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Centene Corporation, CNC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.61 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.34% While, its Average True Range was 1.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Centene Corporation (CNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.25% that was higher than 26.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.