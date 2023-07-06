CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) last month volatility was 5.77%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 05, 2023, CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.17% to $0.19. During the day, the stock rose to $0.205 and sunk to $0.182 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNEY posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$2.91.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 96.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 386.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2107, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8272.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 150 employees. It has generated 124,043 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 8,102. The stock had 0.94 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.18, operating margin was +2.94 and Pretax Margin of +8.74.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. CN Energy Group. Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.86%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +6.53 while generating a return on equity of 3.09.

CN Energy Group. Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 386.70%.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.85, and its Beta score is 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20.

In the same vein, CNEY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.10.

Technical Analysis of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

Going through the that latest performance of [CN Energy Group. Inc., CNEY]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.33 million was inferior to the volume of 1.11 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.0123.

Raw Stochastic average of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.92% that was lower than 75.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.