Deere & Company (DE) average volume reaches $1.84M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) kicked off on Monday, up 0.32% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $405.19. Over the past 52 weeks, DE has traded in a range of $283.81-$448.40.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 11.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.60%. With a float of $290.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $295.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 82200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Deere & Company (DE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Deere & Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 22,035,545. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company sold 52,967 shares at a rate of $416.02, taking the stock ownership to the 109,126 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s Pres Ag & Turf, Sml Ag & Turf sold 27,933 for $381.59, making the entire transaction worth $10,659,039. This insider now owns 57,115 shares in total.

Deere & Company (DE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $8.59) by $1.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.71% during the next five years compared to 28.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Deere & Company’s (DE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 171.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 29.79, a number that is poised to hit 8.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 32.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Deere & Company (DE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.67 million, its volume of 1.49 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.33.

During the past 100 days, Deere & Company’s (DE) raw stochastic average was set at 65.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $381.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $397.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $409.29 in the near term. At $412.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $416.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $401.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $396.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $394.11.

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 120.24 billion has total of 293,192K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 52,577 M in contrast with the sum of 7,131 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 17,387 M and last quarter income was 2,860 M.