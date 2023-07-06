DSS Inc. (DSS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 11,930 K

DSS Inc. (AMEX: DSS) kicked off on Monday, up 1.76% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. Over the past 52 weeks, DSS has traded in a range of $0.16-$0.47.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 20.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.60%. With a float of $57.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.26 million.

In an organization with 119 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

DSS Inc. (DSS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of DSS Inc. is 13.40%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 75,893. In this transaction Director of this company bought 334,921 shares at a rate of $0.23, taking the stock ownership to the 18,914,326 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director bought 51,385 for $0.19, making the entire transaction worth $9,922. This insider now owns 18,579,405 shares in total.

DSS Inc. (DSS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by -$0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

DSS Inc. (AMEX: DSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DSS Inc.’s (DSS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DSS Inc. (DSS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.22 million. That was better than the volume of 0.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, DSS Inc.’s (DSS) raw stochastic average was set at 63.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 158.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2276, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2285. However, in the short run, DSS Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3771. Second resistance stands at $0.3925. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3409, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3201. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3047.

DSS Inc. (AMEX: DSS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 59.01 million has total of 139,017K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 47,310 K in contrast with the sum of -59,840 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,930 K and last quarter income was -8,040 K.