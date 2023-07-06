EBET Inc. (EBET) average volume reaches $1.32M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) open the trading on July 05, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.09% to $0.13. During the day, the stock rose to $0.139 and sunk to $0.1153 before settling in for the price of $0.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBET posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$2.66.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -133.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2405, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5803.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 37 workers. It has generated 1,583,692 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,119,665. The stock had 70.22 Receivables turnover and 1.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.36, operating margin was -45.31 and Pretax Margin of -70.70.

EBET Inc. (EBET) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gambling industry. EBET Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 7.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 22, this organization’s CEO bought 18,611 shares at the rate of 0.54, making the entire transaction reach 10,050 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 743,611.

EBET Inc. (EBET) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.8) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -70.70 while generating a return on equity of -258.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

EBET Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -133.30%.

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EBET Inc. (EBET). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.06.

In the same vein, EBET’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.28.

Technical Analysis of EBET Inc. (EBET)

[EBET Inc., EBET] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.0247.

Raw Stochastic average of EBET Inc. (EBET) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.10% that was higher than 74.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.