Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) PE Ratio stood at $10.49: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on July 05, 2023, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) remained unchanged at $26.54. During the day, the stock rose to $26.59 and sunk to $26.47 before settling in for the price of $26.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPD posted a 52-week range of $22.90-$27.36.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.17 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.47 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $57.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.43.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7300 employees. It has generated 7,940,822 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 745,753. The stock had 8.29 Receivables turnover and 0.85 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.16, operating margin was +10.74 and Pretax Margin of +9.83.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.72%, in contrast to 27.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 20, this organization’s Co-Chief Executive Officer bought 11,950 shares at the rate of 25.15, making the entire transaction reach 300,542 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,491,895. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 20, Company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer bought 3,985 for 25.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,223. This particular insider is now the holder of 70,731 in total.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.62) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.39 while generating a return on equity of 20.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.49, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 53.95.

In the same vein, EPD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Enterprise Products Partners L.P., EPD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.85 million was lower the volume of 4.41 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 10.21% that was lower than 12.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.