Evergy Inc. (EVRG) surge 1.75% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) started the day on July 05, 2023, with a price increase of 1.62% at $59.75. During the day, the stock rose to $60.135 and sunk to $58.4208 before settling in for the price of $58.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EVRG posted a 52-week range of $54.12-$71.58.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was 17.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $230.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $229.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $59.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $60.63.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4512 employees. It has generated 1,298,559 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 166,822. The stock had 9.36 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.06, operating margin was +22.26 and Pretax Margin of +13.74.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. Evergy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 86.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 14, this organization’s Director sold 1,170 shares at the rate of 59.62, making the entire transaction reach 69,755 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,210. Preceding that transaction, on May 25, Company’s SVP & CHIEF HRO & CHIEF DO sold 1,328 for 57.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 76,585. This particular insider is now the holder of 27 in total.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +12.85 while generating a return on equity of 8.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 14.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Evergy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.67% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Evergy Inc. (EVRG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.82, and its Beta score is 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.32.

In the same vein, EVRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.35, a figure that is expected to reach 1.97 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Evergy Inc. (EVRG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.13 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.3 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.26% While, its Average True Range was 1.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Evergy Inc. (EVRG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.97% that was lower than 19.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.