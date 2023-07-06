Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) return on Assets touches 6.13: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) started the day on July 05, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.94% at $12.58. During the day, the stock rose to $12.76 and sunk to $12.56 before settling in for the price of $12.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HAYW posted a 52-week range of $7.97-$15.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $212.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $209.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.95.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2000 workers. It has generated 657,068 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 89,674. The stock had 5.91 Receivables turnover and 0.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.99, operating margin was +22.35 and Pretax Margin of +17.82.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. Hayward Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 108.79% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 29, this organization’s Senior Vice President and CFO sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 12.58, making the entire transaction reach 377,319 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 211,862. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s Director sold 15,712 for 10.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 167,393. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,891 in total.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +13.65 while generating a return on equity of 13.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in the upcoming year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.96, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 48.77.

In the same vein, HAYW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.66 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.87 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.39% that was lower than 37.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.