Investors finally get a glimpse of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) volume hitting the figure of 4.54 million.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) stock price up 0.68% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $58.80. OXY’s price has ranged from $55.51 to $77.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 23.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 501.30%. With a float of $897.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $901.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11973 employees.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 0.23%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 28, was worth 14,869,048. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 260,769 shares at a rate of $57.02, taking the stock ownership to the 224,129,192 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,239,180 for $57.17, making the entire transaction worth $70,843,177. This insider now owns 223,868,423 shares in total.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 501.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) saw its 5-day average volume 9.01 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 12.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (OXY) raw stochastic average was set at 32.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $59.56 in the near term. At $59.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $60.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.30. The third support level lies at $57.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 52.20 billion, the company has a total of 891,745K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 36,634 M while annual income is 13,304 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,225 M while its latest quarter income was 1,263 M.