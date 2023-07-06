IonQ Inc. (IONQ) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.94

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) established initial surge of 4.59% at $14.12, as the Stock market unbolted on July 05, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $15.07 and sunk to $13.34 before settling in for the price of $13.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IONQ posted a 52-week range of $3.04-$14.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $200.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $175.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.96.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the IonQ Inc. industry. IonQ Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.40%, in contrast to 46.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s Chief Scientist sold 200,000 shares at the rate of 10.75, making the entire transaction reach 2,150,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,056,254. Preceding that transaction, on May 25, Company’s President and CEO sold 11,726 for 10.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 123,358. This particular insider is now the holder of 495,900 in total.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

IonQ Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in the upcoming year.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IonQ Inc. (IONQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 19.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 207.46.

In the same vein, IONQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [IonQ Inc., IONQ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 6.64 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.29% While, its Average True Range was 1.23.

Raw Stochastic average of IonQ Inc. (IONQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 103.11% that was higher than 98.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.