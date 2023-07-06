KeyCorp (KEY) is predicted to post EPS of 0.35 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) started the day on July 05, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.52% at $9.52. During the day, the stock rose to $9.62 and sunk to $9.305 before settling in for the price of $9.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KEY posted a 52-week range of $8.53-$20.30.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $935.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $931.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.03.

KeyCorp (KEY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. KeyCorp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 85.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 26, this organization’s Chief Information Officer sold 12,627 shares at the rate of 9.92, making the entire transaction reach 125,260 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 94,106. Preceding that transaction, on May 25, Company’s Chief Information Officer sold 12,388 for 10.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 125,243. This particular insider is now the holder of 106,733 in total.

KeyCorp (KEY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.44) by -$0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KeyCorp (KEY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.39, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.58.

In the same vein, KEY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KeyCorp (KEY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY), its last 5-days Average volume was 17.41 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 21.57 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of KeyCorp (KEY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.45% that was lower than 75.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.