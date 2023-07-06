Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) to new highs

A new trading day began on Monday, with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) stock price down -0.40% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $7.53. TEVA’s price has ranged from $6.78 to $11.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -7.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -662.70%. With a float of $1.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.11 billion.

The firm has a total of 34004 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 547,440. In this transaction EVP, North America Commercial of this company sold 58,066 shares at a rate of $9.43, taking the stock ownership to the 165,381 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Exec. VP, European Commercial sold 54,007 for $9.43, making the entire transaction worth $509,173. This insider now owns 69,770 shares in total.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.4 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -662.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.60% during the next five years compared to 34.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, TEVA], we can find that recorded value of 7.34 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 11.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s (TEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 11.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.60. The third major resistance level sits at $7.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.32.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.46 billion, the company has a total of 1,120,406K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,925 M while annual income is -2,353 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,661 M while its latest quarter income was -205,000 K.