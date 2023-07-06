Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) recent quarterly performance of 7.16% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 05, 2023, Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.25% to $64.68. During the day, the stock rose to $68.415 and sunk to $64.57 before settling in for the price of $68.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LNW posted a 52-week range of $40.10-$69.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -4.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -96.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $91.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $62.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.51.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 6100 employees. It has generated 411,803 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -32,459. The stock had 5.45 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.90, operating margin was +16.68 and Pretax Margin of -6.49.

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Gambling industry. Light & Wonder Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 98.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 20, this organization’s Director sold 25,500 shares at the rate of 65.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,657,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,750. Preceding that transaction, on May 31, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 58.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 294,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,000 in total.

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.25) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -7.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -96.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.25.

In the same vein, LNW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Light & Wonder Inc., LNW]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.56 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.79% While, its Average True Range was 1.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.97% that was higher than 32.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.