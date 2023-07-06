Search
Steve Mayer
LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.14 million

As on July 05, 2023, LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) started slowly as it slid -1.12% to $57.61. During the day, the stock rose to $58.44 and sunk to $57.30 before settling in for the price of $58.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LKQ posted a 52-week range of $46.20-$59.33.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $267.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $265.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.59.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 45000 employees. It has generated 284,311 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 25,400. The stock had 12.36 Receivables turnover and 1.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.97, operating margin was +11.23 and Pretax Margin of +11.86.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. LKQ Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 99.11% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 07, this organization’s Director sold 2,300 shares at the rate of 54.16, making the entire transaction reach 124,580 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,607. Preceding that transaction, on May 09, Company’s Director sold 1,290 for 57.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 73,676. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,800 in total.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.95) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +8.93 while generating a return on equity of 20.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 33.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LKQ Corporation (LKQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.85, and its Beta score is 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.95.

In the same vein, LKQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.16, a figure that is expected to reach 1.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [LKQ Corporation, LKQ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.12 million was lower the volume of 1.41 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.

Raw Stochastic average of LKQ Corporation (LKQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.61% that was lower than 20.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

