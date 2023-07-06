Search
Shaun Noe
Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) volume hits 9.24 million: A New Opening for Investors

Company News

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) started the day on July 05, 2023, with a price increase of 1.75% at $0.20. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3179 and sunk to $0.1905 before settling in for the price of $0.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LTRY posted a 52-week range of $0.08-$1.30.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3064, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3417.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 10 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -593.70, operating margin was -816.93 and Pretax Margin of -889.19.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gambling Industry. Lottery.com Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.66%, in contrast to 7.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 2,500,000 shares at the rate of 0.34, making the entire transaction reach 850,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,489,484. Preceding that transaction, on May 22, Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,500,000 for 0.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 850,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,118,257 in total.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -885.13 while generating a return on equity of -79.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lottery.com Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.10%.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.75.

In the same vein, LTRY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.57.

Technical Analysis of Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.0 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.84 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.0469.

Raw Stochastic average of Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 263.52% that was lower than 266.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

