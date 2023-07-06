Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) latest performance of -1.22% is not what was on cards

As on July 05, 2023, Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) started slowly as it slid -1.22% to $18.70. During the day, the stock rose to $18.91 and sunk to $18.66 before settling in for the price of $18.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MFC posted a 52-week range of $14.92-$20.40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of -27.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.86 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.84 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.27.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 40000 workers. It has generated 397,375 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +67.35 and Pretax Margin of +55.03.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. Manulife Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.03%, in contrast to 53.70% institutional ownership.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.61) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +45.89 while generating a return on equity of 12.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.42% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.57, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.98.

In the same vein, MFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Manulife Financial Corporation, MFC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.96 million was lower the volume of 3.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.00% that was lower than 20.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.