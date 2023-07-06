Search
Shaun Noe
Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) last month performance of -0.95% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on July 05, 2023, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.59% to $0.21. During the day, the stock rose to $0.21 and sunk to $0.198 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MMAT posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$2.34.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 78.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -50.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $368.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $267.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $90.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2144, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7737.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 239 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -36.44, operating margin was -816.31 and Pretax Margin of -832.70.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Meta Materials Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 9.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13, this organization’s insider sold 18,454 shares at the rate of 0.63, making the entire transaction reach 11,626 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,103. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 17,372 for 0.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,944. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,274 in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -775.50 while generating a return on equity of -22.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.51.

In the same vein, MMAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Meta Materials Inc., MMAT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.57 million was lower the volume of 8.57 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.0180.

Raw Stochastic average of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.44% that was lower than 121.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

